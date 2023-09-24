Xie Shaoguang makes rare appearance at gathering of former SBC artistes

SINGAPORE – About 70 veteran actors and backstage crew members met for a nostalgic afternoon last Saturday, with former actor Xie Shaoguang making a rare public appearance.

Local actress Chen Xiuhuan and former actor Wu Weiqiang shared on social media last Saturday several photos of the Mid-Autumn Festival gathering held at a restaurant that day. The festival falls on Sept 29 in 2023.

“At Caldecott Hill during the 1980s, there used to be a group of colleagues in front of and behind the cameras at the TV station which produced a number of TV series, sitcoms and TV movies for Singaporean TV audiences,” Wu wrote in Chinese on Facebook last Saturday, under the title, “Mid-Autumn gathering with old colleagues from SBC”.

“These well-known dramas may still remain in the minds of the audience, and the actors from those years may still be remembered by them.”

SBC, Singapore Broadcasting Corporation, and later TCS (Television Corporation of Singapore) – were precursors of Mediacorp. Caldecott Hill was where the Singapore broadcaster was previously located.