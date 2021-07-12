Wu denies luring young girls with showbiz offers

BEIJING • Chinese star Kris Wu and his management team have filed a defamation suit against an influencer who said she was his former girlfriend.

In an explosive Weibo post last Thursday, 18-year-old student Du Meizhu alleged that Wu, 30, would dangle female lead opportunities in music videos and singing contracts to young women, some of whom were underaged.

She also claimed that he had a preference for females who were born after 2000.

She provided unverified screenshots of chat conversations from these alleged victims who said they were lured to play drinking games and then sweet-talked into spending the night with him.

The popular star's work studio said it would be filing a police report as well as a defamation suit against Du.

It also issued a legal statement from a Beijing law firm refuting all allegations and claimed that the screenshots were fabricated to gain publicity.

In response to the lawsuit against her, Du posted again the next day: "We just want a simple apology. Why is it so hard?"

She also expressed her faith in China's justice system and said that she was preparing to make her own police report and submit evidence.

At the end of her post, she even tagged the official Weibo accounts of China's police force as well as state-run newspaper People's Daily.