Will Taylor Swift win the Nobel Literature Prize someday?

Joining her in this episode to explore Swift’s multi-generational appeal, are Life correspondent and “Swiftie” Yamini Chinnuswamy, 15-year-old Gen-Z “Swiftie” Yvonne Inglin as well as Ravi Agarwal, a 51-year-old connoisseur of Swift’s lyrics.

Together, they discuss the literary value of her songs while Ravi also reads out the best of her lyrics. They analyse the appeal of her songs and how different songs reflect different periods in Swift’s life.

They spotlight three of Swift’s most famous songs from different eras of her career - Blank Space, Anti-Hero and All Too Well (10 Minute Version) - and talk about Swift’s use of metaphors, rhymes and sentence structure. They also talk about their own impressions of these songs and why it fascinates and appeals to them.

They also ponder the very important question: Is a Nobel Literature Prize in Swift’s future?

Highlights (click/tap above):

3:30 Introduction and everyone’s favourite Swift kitty - is it Olivia Benson, Meredith Grey or Benjamin Button?

7:00 Favourite songs

9:30 Dissecting Blank Space

16:40 Examining/Exploring Anti-Hero

26:20 Debating All Too Well (10 Minute Version)

35:30 Rapid-fire Swiftie questions for Yvonne & Ravi

