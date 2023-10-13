When Xiao Zhan’s fans waged war on fan fiction

Synopsis: Can I Tell You Something Crazy is a new scripted series under the #PopVultures banner, which examines with fresh eyes, events that shook Asian media and entertainment.
In 2019, Chinese actor Xiao Zhan was easily one of the hottest stars in China. The previously little-known star had broken out that year in China and across the world with the mega hit Chinese fantasy period series The Untamed, where he acted opposite fellow Chinese star Wang Yibo.
Adapted from a hugely popular boys’ love novel named Grandmaster Of Demonic Cultivation, The Untamed attracted a large, ardent fanbase that shot both its leads to A-list status. But less than a year after Xiao found fame, his loyal fan base became his undoing.
In a controversy termed the 227 (Feb 27, 2020) incident, Xiao’s fans mass reported a piece of fan fiction that they felt portrayed their idol in an unflattering light and it caused one of the world’s largest fan fiction sites - Archive Of Our Own - to be banned in China.
In response, fan fiction readers, writers and more, targeted Xiao Zhan, calling for the boycott of brands he works with and review-bombing projects he had previously been in. The boycott was so widespread and overwhelming that Xiao eventually apologised for his fans’ actions.
In this episode of Can I Tell You Something Crazy, #PopVultures host Jan Lee takes another look at the 227 incident - a fight between two factions of fandom that blew up beyond anyone’s imagination.
It is a story of para-social relationships, toxic fandoms, the murky politics of boys’ love in China, censorship, reporting culture and also, a story about stories - the value, power and refuge that fan fiction provides.
Produced by: Jan Lee (janlee@sph.com.sg)
Edited by: Amirul Karim
