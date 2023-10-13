When Xiao Zhan’s fans waged war on fan fiction

Adapted from a hugely popular boys’ love novel named Grandmaster Of Demonic Cultivation, The Untamed attracted a large, ardent fanbase that shot both its leads to A-list status. But less than a year after Xiao found fame, his loyal fan base became his undoing.

In a controversy termed the 227 (Feb 27, 2020) incident, Xiao’s fans mass reported a piece of fan fiction that they felt portrayed their idol in an unflattering light and it caused one of the world’s largest fan fiction sites - Archive Of Our Own - to be banned in China.

In response, fan fiction readers, writers and more, targeted Xiao Zhan, calling for the boycott of brands he works with and review-bombing projects he had previously been in. The boycott was so widespread and overwhelming that Xiao eventually apologised for his fans’ actions.

In this episode of Can I Tell You Something Crazy, #PopVultures host Jan Lee takes another look at the 227 incident - a fight between two factions of fandom that blew up beyond anyone’s imagination.

It is a story of para-social relationships, toxic fandoms, the murky politics of boys’ love in China, censorship, reporting culture and also, a story about stories - the value, power and refuge that fan fiction provides.

Produced by: Jan Lee (janlee@sph.com.sg)

Edited by: Amirul Karim

