The main cast and director of new Taiwanese drama Who's By Your Side say the series - a portrait of two marriages with horror and mystery elements - made them reflect more deeply about their own performance as spouses. The 10-part series premiered on HBO (StarHub TV Channel 601, Singtel TV Channel 420) and HBO Go on Sunday.

Leads Vivian Hsu and Kaiser Chuang, as well as the series' creator - actor-director Peter Ho - are all happily married.