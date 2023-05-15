Viewpoint: Why fans pay over $300 to watch Blackpink through an iPhone screen

SINGAPORE – Near the end of the first night of superstar K-pop girl group Blackpink’s concert at the National Stadium in Singapore last Saturday, member Jennie remarked: “I’m seeing more cellphones than faces today. I don’t know if I like that. So, for the last two songs, I want everyone to connect and interact with us and sing and dance and just party, okay?”

Following the quartet’s two-night gig over the weekend – part of their Born Pink world tour – there was a slew of social media posts and news articles about Singaporeans’ undesirable concert etiquette.

Many Blinks – the name given to Blackpink fans – went in thinking that their tickets, which cost $168 to $398, would give them the coveted Blackpink-in-your-area experience.

The truth was more like an iPhones-in-your-face encounter.

Other than fans with the gumption and luck to snag front-row spots, most people in the mosh pit likely watched Jennie, Jisoo, Lisa and Rose perform through the gaps of spectators’ arms and their mobile phone screens recording every minute of the 22-song, 105-minute set.

Many directed their phone cameras towards the girls, raising their arms high to get a good video, hence blocking others from viewing the stage and even the big screen broadcasting the show.

This is not unique to Singapore. In fact, Jennie called out such excessive mobile phone filming at the group’s shows in Seoul and Atlanta in 2022 as well.

Neither is this a particularly new problem brought on by revenge concert-going following a three-year pandemic.

Back in 2019, K-pop boy band BTS’ Suga asked fans to consider capturing a concert with their eyes instead of their phone camera in a live broadcast he shared on social media.

As a reviewer of almost every major K-pop concert in Singapore, I can attest to the multiple instances I have seen of idols begging fans to put their phones down for just a song or two.

Yet, there are still fans who simply will not move the phone away, intent on recording even after pleas for them to stop.