Universal Studios Singapore teams up with pop star The Weeknd for Halloween Horror Nights

SINGAPORE – Universal Studios Singapore’s (USS) Halloween Horror Nights 11 will feature a touch of pop music glam – a haunted house inspired by the music of The Weeknd.

While the Canadian singer-actor collaborated with the United States’ Universal Orlando Resort and Universal Studios Hollywood for the theme parks’ Halloween Horror Nights in 2022, the Singapore edition will feature five new rooms inspired by his hit 2022 album Dawn FM.

The attraction, The Weeknd: After Hours Til Dawn Nightmare, will also feature remixes of songs from Dawn FM and his 2020 album, After Hours, as its soundtrack.

According to USS, the haunted house boasts scares “spawned from the twisted mind of this mysterious artist”. These include winding corridors of a nightclub filled with horrors and his “purgatory of pain”.

The Weeknd, whose real name is Abel Tesfaye, says in a statement: “Halloween has been significant to my music and that makes Universal Studios Halloween Horror Nights such a fun and novel stage to bring my music around the world. I’m thrilled to have a haunted house in Singapore and share this experience with my fans in South-east Asia.”