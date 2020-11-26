Top 10 Movies

  • Published
    37 min ago

SINGAPORE

1. (1) The Witches

2. (2) Number 1

3. (3) Freaky

4. (4) Honest Thief

5. (-) Sumikko Gurashi: The Movie

6. (-) Synchronic

7. (8) Tenet

8. (-) Mosul

9. (6) My Missing Valentine

10. (7) Horizon Line

• Information from Cinematograph Film Exhibitors Association

UNITED STATES

1. (1) Freaky

2. (3) The War With Grandpa

3. (2) Let Him Go

4. (4) Come Play

5. (-) The Santa Clause (2020 re-release)

6. (5) Honest Thief

7. (-) Vanguard

8. (6) Tenet

9. (-) The Last Vermeer

10. (-) Gekijouban Fate/Stay Night: Heaven's Feel - III. Spring Song

• Information from www.boxofficemojo.com

