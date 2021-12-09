Top 10 Movies

SINGAPORE

1. (1) Encanto

2. (-) Resident Evil: Welcome To Raccoon City

3. (-) Till We Meet Again

4. (2) Ghostbusters: Afterlife

5. (3) Eternals

6. (-) Clifford The Big Red Dog

7. (4) Anita

8. (5) Venom: Let There Be Carnage

9. (8) No Time To Die

10. (9) Dune

• Information from Cinematograph Film Exhibitors Association

UNITED STATES

1. (1) Encanto

2. (2) Ghostbusters: Afterlife

3. (3) House Of Gucci

4. (-) Christmas With The Chosen: The Messengers

5. (4) Eternals

6. (5) Resident Evil: Welcome To Raccoon City

7. (6) Clifford The Big Red Dog

8. (8) Dune

9. (7) King Richard

10. (-) Sword Art Online: Progressive - Aria Of A Starless Night

• Information from www.boxofficemojo.com

