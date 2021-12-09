Top 10 Movies

SINGAPORE
1. (1) Encanto
2. (-) Resident Evil: Welcome To Raccoon City
3. (-) Till We Meet Again
4. (2) Ghostbusters: Afterlife
5. (3) Eternals
6. (-) Clifford The Big Red Dog
7. (4) Anita
8. (5) Venom: Let There Be Carnage
9. (8) No Time To Die
10. (9) Dune
• Information from Cinematograph Film Exhibitors Association
UNITED STATES
1. (1) Encanto
2. (2) Ghostbusters: Afterlife
3. (3) House Of Gucci
4. (-) Christmas With The Chosen: The Messengers
5. (4) Eternals
6. (5) Resident Evil: Welcome To Raccoon City
7. (6) Clifford The Big Red Dog
8. (8) Dune
9. (7) King Richard
10. (-) Sword Art Online: Progressive - Aria Of A Starless Night
• Information from www.boxofficemojo.com