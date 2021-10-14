Top 10 Movies

SINGAPORE

1. (1) No Time To Die

2. (2) Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings

3. (3) Dune

4. (4) Escape Room 2: Tournament Of Champions

5. (-) My Country, My Parents

6. (7) The Boss Baby: Family Business

7. (6) The Medium

8. (8) Paw Patrol: The Movie

9. (-) Werewolves Within

10. (-) Raging Fire

  • Information from Cinematograph Film Exhibitors Association

UNITED STATES

1. (-) No Time To Die

2. (1) Venom: Let There Be Carnage

3. (2) The Addams Family 2

4. (3) Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings

5. (4) The Many Saints Of Newark

6. (6) Free Guy

7. (5) Dear Evan Hansen

8. (-) Lamb

9. (7) Candyman

10. (-) Met Opera: Boris Godunov

