Top 10 Movies

SINGAPORE
1. (1) No Time To Die
2. (2) Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings
3. (3) Dune
4. (4) Escape Room 2: Tournament Of Champions
5. (-) My Country, My Parents
6. (7) The Boss Baby: Family Business
7. (6) The Medium
8. (8) Paw Patrol: The Movie
9. (-) Werewolves Within
10. (-) Raging Fire
- Information from Cinematograph Film Exhibitors Association
UNITED STATES
1. (-) No Time To Die
2. (1) Venom: Let There Be Carnage
3. (2) The Addams Family 2
4. (3) Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings
5. (4) The Many Saints Of Newark
6. (6) Free Guy
7. (5) Dear Evan Hansen
8. (-) Lamb
9. (7) Candyman
10. (-) Met Opera: Boris Godunov
- Information from www.boxofficemojo.com