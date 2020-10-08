Top 10 Movies

SINGAPORE

1. (-) Vanguard

2. (-) Jiang Ziya: Legend Of Deification

3. (1) Tenet

4. (-) Leap

5. (2) Mulan

6. (-) Pinocchio

7. (3) The Eight Hundred

8. (4) The Tunnel

9. (5) Okay! Madam

10. (-) Rogue

• Information from Cinematograph Film Exhibitors Association

UNITED STATES

1. (1) Tenet

2. (-) Hocus Pocus (2020 re-release)

3. (2) The New Mutants

4. (3) Unhinged

5. (5) Infidel

6. (-) Star Wars: Episode V - The Empire Strikes Back (2020 re-release)

7. (6) The Broken Hearts Gallery

8. (-) Possessor Uncut

9. (7) Shortcut

10. (-) Save Yourselves!

• Information from www.boxofficemojo.com

