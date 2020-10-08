Top 10 Movies

SINGAPORE
1. (-) Vanguard
2. (-) Jiang Ziya: Legend Of Deification
3. (1) Tenet
4. (-) Leap
5. (2) Mulan
6. (-) Pinocchio
7. (3) The Eight Hundred
8. (4) The Tunnel
9. (5) Okay! Madam
10. (-) Rogue
• Information from Cinematograph Film Exhibitors Association
UNITED STATES
1. (1) Tenet
2. (-) Hocus Pocus (2020 re-release)
3. (2) The New Mutants
4. (3) Unhinged
5. (5) Infidel
6. (-) Star Wars: Episode V - The Empire Strikes Back (2020 re-release)
7. (6) The Broken Hearts Gallery
8. (-) Possessor Uncut
9. (7) Shortcut
10. (-) Save Yourselves!
• Information from www.boxofficemojo.com