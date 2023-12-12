Thousands of users worldwide hit by 2-hour Netflix outage

Streaming platform Netflix was down for about two hours for thousands of users, including those in Singapore, on Dec 11-12, according to outage tracking website Downdetector.com.

Downdetector, which tracks outages by collating status reports from several sources including users, said there were more than 17,000 reports of outages, as of 6.41pm Eastern Time (7.41am Singapore time) in the United States. But this number had fallen to about 7,000 by 7.17pm Eastern Time.

In response to queries from The Straits Times, a Netflix spokeswoman said: “Some of our members around the world were unable to use Netflix for around 100 minutes.”

“Our engineers have now fixed the issue. We’re so sorry for the inconvenience,” she added.

In Singapore, there were 261 reports on the outage tracking site at 8.05am on Dec 12 Singapore time. But service was back up shortly after that.

Users took to social media platform X to report that the service was indicating a “network error”, on both their mobile devices and televisions.

One user said: “(Netflix) keeps showing “checking network connection” but my Internet is fine.”

Another said: “I could access the main page on my iPad but when I choose something to watch, I get an error message.”

Some users raised the issue about Netflix’s recent increase in prices.

User Angelica Lyons said: “You up your prices & this is the service we get? No communication, no updates and no service for 2 hours now.”

Another said: “Netflix is down, but their prices are up.”

On Oct 18, Netflix increased the cost of its most expensive plan in the US by US$3 (S$4) to US$23 and its basic plan by US$2 to US$12, while keeping two other plans the same. It is taking similar steps in Britain and France, two other large markets.