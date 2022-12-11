The Life List: Yao Chen relished playing a rocker with a ‘horrible background’ in Rock It Mom

SINGAPORE – A failed rocker sporting smoky eyeliner and clad in leather jackets, with strained familial ties to boot.

Peng Lai is a hot mess of a character and that was exactly what drew Chinese actress Yao Chen, 43, to the drama series Rock It Mom, which is available on iQiyi International.

She plays the protagonist, who returns home in middle age after the death of her ex-husband, and attempts to revive her music career and reconnect with her estranged teenage daughter Bai Tian.

Here are five things Yao told The Straits Times about the series over e-mail.

1. Selfish, rebellious leading woman

Yao was drawn to the script because of the unique characters.

“I’ve never seen a female lead with such a horrible background. I thought about her a lot after reading the script, so I had to admit I was drawn to her. She’s so off the beaten path, so far from an ideal mother,” she says.

In the series, Peng Lai walks out on her young daughter after an ugly divorce and disappears to the United States for 12 years.

Yao says: “I think many people want to be selfish, but they don’t dare to do so. She does. She’s very honest, she doesn’t define herself or structure her life in some specific way. She’s very free and that freedom, in turn, gives her a lot of pain.”

2. Hanging with rock musicians