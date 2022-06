SINGAPORE - The Killer's Shopping List heralds the return of popular South Korean star Lee Kwang-soo to the small screen in a drama series after four years.

While he has a critically acclaimed career in acting, with dramatic roles in series like It's Okay, That's Love (2014) and Live (2018) and black comedy film Collective Invention (2015), he is best known to audiences in Asia as a cast member of the popular variety series Running Man (2010 to present).