The $1,300 designer glasses K-pop star G-Dragon wore to police station sell out

SEOUL – G-Dragon may be under investigation for drug abuse, but the South Korean superstar continues to be a fashion force even when his reputation is at stake.

According to South Korean media reports, the pair of black-rimmed Jacques Marie Mage glasses he wore to Incheon Metropolitan Police Agency’s Nonhyeon Police Station for questioning on Monday have sold out online.

The designer frames are produced in limited quantities and are priced at $1,300.

Founded in 2014, Jacques Marie Mage is a Los Angeles-based producer of limited-edition designer goods that specialises in accessories such as jewellery and sunglasses.

Meanwhile, the 35-year-old rapper, whose given name is Kwon Ji-yong, took to Instagram on Monday night to maintain his innocence while denying all drug allegations.

The former frontman of K-pop band BigBang shared an image of the Korean words for “justice will prevail”, adding: “Everything will get back on track.”

G-Dragon told reporters after leaving the police station: “I received negative results from the rapid drug test. I’ve also made an urgent request for a comprehensive drug test. I hope the investigating authorities announce the results fast.”

He even joked that the four-hour interrogation was done in a light-hearted manner, but quickly clarified the police acted out of their professional duty after receiving somebody’s testimony and that he went to the station to prove that he is unrelated to any drug crimes.

He then smiled widely when a reporter mentioned that many people were following his case.

“Yes, I know many people are watching. Please don’t worry too much. I hope they can trust and wait for me,” he said before leaving. THE STAR, THE KOREA HERALD/ASIA NEWS NETWORK