Thank you for the music

BTS' OUTFITS: Ensembles (above) worn by K-pop band BTS on their Dynamite music video were sold for US$162,500 (S$217,100) at the recent Musicares Charity Relief Auction in Beverly Hills, California, busting the initial estimates of between US$20,000 and US$40,000. The buyers were Japanese art collector Yusaku Maezawa and YouTuber Hikakin. The auction was held in support of musicians, artists and road crew affected by the Covid-19 pandemic, reported Rolling Stone. PHOTO: AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE
MADONNA WORE THIS:Singer Madonna's beaded dress in the 1996 movie, Evita, was sold for US$10,000. PHOTO: AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE
ON THE BLOCK: Other items put up for auction include guitarist Joe Walsh's signed Gibson Les Paul Standard guitar (right); a jacket worn by musician David Lee Roth (left); and a hat signed by singer-songwriter Elvis Costello.PHOTOS: AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE
ON THE BLOCK: Other items put up for auction include guitarist Joe Walsh's signed Gibson Les Paul Standard guitar; a jacket worn by musician David Lee Roth; and a hat signed by singer-songwriter Elvis Costello (above).PHOTO: AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE
