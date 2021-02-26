Thank you for the music

BTS' OUTFITS: Ensembles (above) worn by K-pop band BTS on their Dynamite music video were sold for US$162,500 (S$217,100) at the recent Musicares Charity Relief Auction in Beverly Hills, California, busting the initial estimates of between US$20,000 and US$40,000. The buyers were Japanese art collector Yusaku Maezawa and YouTuber Hikakin. The auction was held in support of musicians, artists and road crew affected by the Covid-19 pandemic, reported Rolling Stone.

PHOTO: AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE