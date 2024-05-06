Tang Nan Ah Company, music shop with over 70 years of history, closing on May 11

Mr Guo began helping out at his father’s record store when he was 21 and took over the business in 1974.

He said that the shop has moved twice: first from Chui Sien Mng to Paya Lebar, and then to its present location at People’s Park Centre, where it has been for more than 30 years.

“There used to be more than 10 record stores in Chinatown, but there are very few left now,” he told Shin Min. He added that it has also become more different to replenish his stocks with the decline of major record labels.

“The industry is on the wane, and I plan to end the business and retire next Saturday,” he said.

Mr Guo said he has less than 20 per cent of his inventory left. The Teochew opera CDs are almost sold out.

“My shop is patronised by regulars who are in their 40s and 50s, and who like to listen to albums,” he said. “There are very few CDs shops selling Teochew opera albums in the market now, and I don’t know where customers can get them in the future.”

Mr Guo added that his children have no plans to take over the business as they have their own careers.

He is considering travelling to neighbouring countries to enjoy life in his retirement.