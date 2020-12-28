Taeyeon of Girls' Generation reported to be dating rapper Ravi from boyband VIXX

K-pop singer Taeyeon may have a new love in her life - rapper Ravi.

On Sunday (Dec 27), South Korean website Joynews24 reported that Taeyeon, 31, and Ravi, 27, have been dating for about a year after getting to know each other through a mutual friend who is a member of a girl group.

Taeyeon, whose full name is Kim Tae-yeon, is the leader of popular girl group Girls' Generation, while Ravi, whose real name is Kim Won-sik, is a member of boy band VIXX.

In response, Taeyeon's agency SM Entertainment said only that they became close after working together. Ravi's agency GROOVL1N confirmed that they were dating but later changed its tune and denied that the two are a couple.

In response to the denial, Joynews24 released a video showing the two singers spending three days and two nights together over the Christmas weekend.

Both singers have so far not reacted directly to the report, but on Sunday, Taeyeon posted a screenshot of variety show DoReMi Market (2018 to present) featuring the expression of Key from boy group Shinee, with the words "Picture to be used when you are enduring for a long time".

Taeyeon previously dated EXO's Baekhyun, while Ravi was once romantically linked to Hyuna of Wonder Girls and 4Minute.

There had been signs that Taeyeon and Ravi might be close.

On Dec 21, Ravi invited Taeyeon on his programme Question Mark to promote her new song What Do I Call You. He has appeared as a frequent guest on DoReMi Market after Taeyeon joined the show recently.