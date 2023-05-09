Sum 41, Canadian pop-punk band of early 2000s fame, say they will disband

TORONTO - The band Sum 41 announced on Monday that they were breaking up after 27 years, unleashing a well of nostalgia for the early 2000s, when pop punk seemed ubiquitous on MTV’s Total Request Live (1998 to 2008, 2017 to 2019) and in memorable scenes in blockbuster movies.

The Canadian group, fronted by spiky-haired singer Deryck Whibley, was part of a pop-punk wave that included Blink-182, Simple Plan, Good Charlotte and Avril Lavigne. The band’s hits included Fat Lip (2001) and In Too Deep (2001), which fans loved to belt out in their car or jump up and down to at shows.

Sum 41’s music was also featured in popular movies from the early 2000s, among them Spider-Man (2002), Dude, Where’s My Car? (2000) and Bring It On (2000).

In a statement on social media, Sum 41 did not explain why they were disbanding.

“Being in Sum 41 since 1996 brought us some of the best moments of our lives,” the band members wrote on Monday. “We are forever grateful to our fans both old and new, who have supported us in every way. It is hard to articulate the love and respect we have for all of you and we wanted you to hear this from us first.”

The band said they planned to finish their tour in 2023 and that they would release a final album, Heaven :X: Hell, and announce a final tour to celebrate the end of its run. They announced in March that they were cancelling their shows in Singapore, Japan, South Korea and Thailand due to a family emergency.

News of the band’s decision led fans to mourn the end of an era. Although many punk fans scorned Sum 41 and other groups like them as safe and conventional, pop-punk fans said the music was part of the soundtrack of their youth.

Fat Lip reached No. 1 on Billboard’s Alternative Airplay chart after Sum 41’s breakthrough album, All Killer No Filler, was released in 2001. And decades later, fans still packed Sum 41’s shows clad in fishnet stockings or dark skinny jeans and heavy eyeliner, accented with tricolour wrist sweatbands.

“Sum 41 is most definitely on the Mount Rushmore of early 2000s pop punk,” said Mr Finn McKenty, the creator of the YouTube series The Punk Rock MBA, which features an episode on The Strange History Of Sum 41.

“To be able to ride the wave of the MTV-type hype that they had and turn that into a career with real longevity and respect is a rare thing that they were able to pull off,” he said.

The band’s music seemed to capture the spirit of suburban teenage high jinks.

In an interview with Billboard in 2021, Whibley, 43, said that when the band, which formed in suburban Toronto in 1996, were trying to gain notice, their members filmed themselves “doing stupid stuff like drive-by water gunning people, egging houses, and cut it with some film of our shows”.

The band’s manager then sent a three-minute version of the video to record companies.

“And then, it was a matter of weeks,” Whibley said. “Every label in the US was trying to sign us, and it turned into a big bidding war.”