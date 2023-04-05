Streaming sneaks: Popular stars team up for road rage and axe murder

SINGAPORE – Popular actors team up for a variety of titles – a road-rage drama, true-crime retelling, thriller, fantasy buddy-comedy and spy caper – in the month of April. The Straits Times highlights five to check out.

Beef

Premieres on Netflix on Thursday

Oscar-nominated actor Steven Yeun (Minari, 2020) and stand-up star Ali Wong play enemies at the opposite spectrums of social statuses in the 10-parter road-rage drama Beef.

His character is a contractor who struggles to pay his bills, while hers is a self-made entrepreneur. A traffic scuffle between the two ignites an ugly feud as they go to increasingly extreme ends to take revenge on each other. Writer-creator Lee Sung-jin drew inspiration for the show from his own experience of a road-rage incident.

Why it is worth the watch: Yeun and Wong’s combined dramatic and comedic potential make a strong enough pitch.

The Last Thing He Told Me

Premieres on Apple TV+ on April 14