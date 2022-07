LOS ANGELES - A few months after a major setback, the streaming giant Netflix is making a bold play and unveiling its most expensive movie to date: The Gray Man, a spy thriller starring Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans.

The hope is that the film - which was made for US$200 million (S$279 million) and is debuting on July 22 - launches a hit franchise that attracts some much-needed new subscribers. It also stars former Bond girl Ana de Armas.