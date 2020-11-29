Sports movie Leap wins big at China's Golden Rooster Awards

XIAMEN (XINHUA) - Sports movie Leap won three trophies to become the biggest winner at the 33rd edition of the Golden Rooster Awards announced on Saturday (Nov 28) in the city of Xiamen in east China's Fujian Province.

Directed by Peter Chan and starring Gong Li and Huang Bo, the movie about the Chinese women's volleyball team claimed the gongs for Best Film, Best Cinematography and Best Screenplay.

Huang Xiaoming and Yin Xiaotian won Best Actor and Best Supporting Actor respectively for their performances in The Bravest, a disaster film centring around firefighters.

Huang, 43, was previously named Best Actor in 2013 for his role in American Dreams In China, making him the first person to win the accolade twice at the Golden Rooster Awards.

Zhou Dongyu walked away with the Best Actress title for her role as a victim of school bullying in Better Days, while Yuan Quan won Best Supporting Actress for playing a flight attendant in The Captain, a cinematic portrayal of the real-life miraculous emergency landing of a Sichuan Airlines plane in 2018.

Zhou's win is her 10th for Better Days. The 28-year-old actress is the youngest and third artist, after Zhou Xun and Zhang Ziyi, to have completed a sweep of Taiwan's Golden Horse Awards, the Hong Kong Film Awards and China's Golden Rooster Awards.

Zhou Dongyu won the Golden Horse Award for Best Leading Actress with her co-star Ma Sichun for their roles in Soul Mate (2016); and the Hong Kong Film Award for Best Actress for Better Days.

The Best Director award went to Wang Rui for his movie Chaogtu With Sarula, about life on the prairie.

The awards ceremony was hosted by movie channel host Lan Yu as well as actors Deng Chao and Shen Teng.

Launched in 1981, the Golden Rooster Awards is a national event sponsored by the China Federation of Literary and Art Circles and the China Film Association.