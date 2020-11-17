South Korean variety show Running Man criticised for 'cruel' game involving rubber bands

Don't try this at home.

South Korean variety show Running Man was slammed for being "sadistic" after it made celebrities play a game involving rubber bands.

In its latest episode on Sunday (Nov 15), cast members and guests had to wrap as many rubber bands as possible round their faces in one minute. Many looked to be grimacing in pain during the game.

The game involved actresses Song Ji-hyo and Jeon So-min, comedian Yang Se-chan, and K-pop group Seventeen's Mingyu and Hoshi.

Yang was the first to try out the game. He said it was more painful than he thought as he wrapped rubber bands round his face.

Song and Jeon were up next, with Jeon saying that she felt that eyes were going to pop out.

Jeon eventually won the game with 36 rubber bands around her face, while Song had 33 rubber bands and Yang had 30.

The game met with a torrent of criticism online, as some netizens called the game "cruel" while others said it was dangerous and could injure the celebrities.

Other viewers were concerned that youngsters and children may follow the game and called for the removal of the game after it was seen in the trailer for the next episode.

The TV station and producers involved have so far not issued any response to such calls.