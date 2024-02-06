South Korean stars Lee Seung-gi, Lee Da-in welcome their first child

South Korean actor Lee Seung-gi and his wife, actress Lee Da-in, have joined the ranks of parenthood.

They welcomed their first child – a baby girl – on Feb 5.

“Both the mother and the baby are healthy, and Lee Seung-gi is overjoyed with the new arrival,” his agency Human Made said, according to The Korea Times.

Lee Seung-gi, 37, and Lee Da-in, 31, went public with their relationship in May 2021. They tied the knot on April 7, 2023, and announced her pregnancy in November.

Lee Da-in was then working on the historical romance drama Lovers, while Lee Seung-gi was hosting the third season of survival audition show Sing Again.