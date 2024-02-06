South Korean stars Lee Seung-gi, Lee Da-in welcome their first child

Lee Da-in and Lee Seung-gi tied the knot on April 7, 2023, and announced her pregnancy in November. PHOTO: BYHUMANMADE/INSTAGRAM
Lim Ruey Yan
Updated
1 hour ago
Published
1 hour ago

South Korean actor Lee Seung-gi and his wife, actress Lee Da-in, have joined the ranks of parenthood.

They welcomed their first child – a baby girl – on Feb 5.

“Both the mother and the baby are healthy, and Lee Seung-gi is overjoyed with the new arrival,” his agency Human Made said, according to The Korea Times.

Lee Seung-gi, 37, and Lee Da-in, 31, went public with their relationship in May 2021. They tied the knot on April 7, 2023, and announced her pregnancy in November.

Lee Da-in was then working on the historical romance drama Lovers, while Lee Seung-gi was hosting the third season of survival audition show Sing Again.

More On This Topic
South Korean actor-singer Lee Seung-gi battles cold to deliver robust show
K-idol Lee Seung-gi defends wife Lee Da-in’s parents from unsavoury rumours

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2024 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top