Singer Wu Chun celebrated Chinese New Year with former Brunei royalty

Just how big a celebrity is Wu Chun in his home country of Brunei?

The singer-actor shared on Instagram on Feb 24 photos he took with Datin Paduka Seri Hajah Mariam, the former wife of Sultan of Brunei Hassanal Bolkiah, who paid a visit to his home during Chinese New Year.

Wu, 44, was joined by his wife Lin Liying, 44, and children – daughter Neinei, 13, and son Max, 10.

“It is a huge honour to have our kind and lovely Datin Paduka Seri Hajah Mariam visit our house during the festive season,” wrote the star.

The former member of Taiwanese boy band Fahrenheit also shared a video of his extended family welcoming the Year of the Dragon with fireworks and cheering on a lion dance performance that Max participated in.