Singer Wu Chun celebrated Chinese New Year with former Brunei royalty

Just how big a celebrity is Wu Chun in his home country of Brunei?
The singer-actor shared on Instagram on Feb 24 photos he took with Datin Paduka Seri Hajah Mariam, the former wife of Sultan of Brunei Hassanal Bolkiah, who paid a visit to his home during Chinese New Year.
Wu, 44, was joined by his wife Lin Liying, 44, and children – daughter Neinei, 13, and son Max, 10.
“It is a huge honour to have our kind and lovely Datin Paduka Seri Hajah Mariam visit our house during the festive season,” wrote the star.
The former member of Taiwanese boy band Fahrenheit also shared a video of his extended family welcoming the Year of the Dragon with fireworks and cheering on a lion dance performance that Max participated in.
In the post, Wu wished his followers a “happy chap goh mei”, the 15th and final day of Chinese New Year.
The family’s celebrations included visiting relatives in Melbourne and playing tennis with Taiwanese superstar Jay Chou in the Australian city. Wu also took Neinei to American pop star Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour concert in Melbourne.
“From Melbourne to Brunei to Shanghai, it is always a ‘home sweet home’ feeling to celebrate CNY with our loved ones,” wrote Wu, who is based in Shanghai, China.
He added: “(I am) grateful beyond measure, and hope the Year of the Dragon brings good health, happiness and prosperity to all of us.”