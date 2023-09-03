Singaporean CEO-singer David Yong invests $10.2m in Fifty Fifty’s K-pop agency Attrakt

SEOUL – Singapore-based Evergreen Group Holdings announced on Thursday that it will invest around 10 billion won (S$10.2 million) in K-pop entertainment agency Attrakt to help foster the agency’s vision in the K-pop industry.
Evergreen Group Holdings is an enterprise which develops a multi-diversified range of businesses from timber to finance. It is run by Singaporean chief executive David Yong.
Mr Yong is also a K-pop singer in South Korea, having debuted with the single In My Pocket in 2022.
The 36-year-old timber scion and lawyer released a dance track, Dripping, with South Korean performer DJ Soda on Aug 10.
In April, the entrepreneur teamed up with Moonbyul of K-pop girl group Mamamoo for the pop hit Maybe Love.
“We are happy to form a relationship with Attrakt through our investment. We decided to invest, as we highly evaluate Attrakt’s CEO Jeon Hong-jun’s planning and promoting capability in the entertainment industry and also the agency’s vision,” Mr Yong said in a statement.
Mr Jeon added: “We are thankful for David’s recognition of our agency’s value and for his investment. We will continue to move forward progressively for a brighter future.”
The two companies formerly inked a memorandum of understanding on Aug 25 in efforts to attract more investment.
Attrakt lists K-pop girl group Fifty Fifty as its only artiste, and both parties have been embroiled in an intense legal battle.
According to The Korea Times, the female quartet claimed the agency violated its contract by failing to offer proper medical care, lacking transparency when it came to earnings, and misuse of company funds.
The Seoul Central District Court has since dismissed Fifty Fifty’s motion to nullify their exclusive contract with Attrakt.
A law firm representing the group has said they will immediately appeal, reported Forbes. THE KOREA HERALD/ASIA NEWS NETWORK