Singaporean CEO-singer David Yong invests $10.2m in Fifty Fifty’s K-pop agency Attrakt

SEOUL – Singapore-based Evergreen Group Holdings announced on Thursday that it will invest around 10 billion won (S$10.2 million) in K-pop entertainment agency Attrakt to help foster the agency’s vision in the K-pop industry.

Evergreen Group Holdings is an enterprise which develops a multi-diversified range of businesses from timber to finance. It is run by Singaporean chief executive David Yong.

Mr Yong is also a K-pop singer in South Korea, having debuted with the single In My Pocket in 2022.

The 36-year-old timber scion and lawyer released a dance track, Dripping, with South Korean performer DJ Soda on Aug 10.

In April, the entrepreneur teamed up with Moonbyul of K-pop girl group Mamamoo for the pop hit Maybe Love.

“We are happy to form a relationship with Attrakt through our investment. We decided to invest, as we highly evaluate Attrakt’s CEO Jeon Hong-jun’s planning and promoting capability in the entertainment industry and also the agency’s vision,” Mr Yong said in a statement.

Mr Jeon added: “We are thankful for David’s recognition of our agency’s value and for his investment. We will continue to move forward progressively for a brighter future.”