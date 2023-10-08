Singapore film Wonderland starring Mark Lee to premiere at San Diego Asian Film Festival

SINGAPORE – Local film Wonderland will have its world premiere at the 24th San Diego Asian Film Festival on Nov 8 in San Diego, California.

The Hokkien and Mandarin movie starring Mark Lee, Xenia Tan and Peter Yu will be screened under the Asia Pop! section, alongside films such as Malaysia’s Ma, I Love You, Thailand’s You & Me & Me, South Korea’s Concrete Utopia and Japan’s River.

Directed by award-winning Singaporean film-maker Chai Yee Wei, Wonderland – formerly titled The Last Letters – is produced by Mocha Chai Laboratories and mm2 Entertainment, with the support of the Singapore Film Commission. His previous movies include Blood Ties (2009), Twisted (2011) and That Girl In Pinafore (2013).

Set in 1980s Singapore, Wonderland sees Lee playing Loke, a single father who works hard to ensure his only child Eileen (Tan) gets the best education. He lies to her that he can afford her overseas education, and convinces her to go to New York City to further her studies.

Loke’s new friend Tan (Yu) is in a predicament when he receives bad news about Eileen.