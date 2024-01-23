Set of WWII drama Masters Of The Air had live airport with runways

LOS ANGELES – When Hollywood heavyweights Steven Spielberg and Tom Hanks team up on a World War II drama, you can expect big things.

And according to actors Austin Butler and Callum Turner, big is what you get with Masters Of The Air, the historical miniseries produced by Spielberg and Hanks – reportedly at a cost of more than US$250 million (S$335 million).

Spielberg, the 77-year-old American film-maker behind Oscar-winning war epics such as Schindler’s List (1993) and Saving Private Ryan (1998), “describes this as the biggest production he’s been a part of”, Turner says.

Debuting on Apple TV+ on Jan 26, the nine-part series tells the story of the United States’ 100th Bomb Group, which carried out daring B-17 raids over Nazi Germany.

Nicknamed “The Bloody Hundredth”, the unit had the dubious distinction of seeing the highest casualty rate in the American armed forces, with three-quarters of its men ending up dead, injured or captured by the end of the war.

The series is a companion piece to 2001’s Band Of Brothers, the acclaimed World War II series co-created by Hanks and Spielberg three years after the pair collaborated on Saving Private Ryan.

The 100th Bomb Group was commanded by Majors Gale Cleven (Butler) and John Egan (Turner), two gifted pilots, charismatic leaders and best friends.