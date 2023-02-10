Sammi Cheng nominated for Best Actress at HK Film Awards for 7th time

HONG KONG – Hong Kong superstar Sammi Cheng has received her seventh Best Actress nomination at the Hong Kong Film Awards (HKFA), and the 10th Best Actress nomination in her career, on Thursday.

The singer-actress, 50, was nominated for her role as a mother trying to overcome the death of her young son by becoming a foster parent in the drama Lost Love. The film is also up for Best Costume & Makeup Design and Best Original Film Song.

Cheng was named Best Actress for the role by the Hong Kong Film Critics Society in January, an award which she last won in 2002.

Besides her multiple HKFA nominations, she has been nominated for Best Actress thrice at Taiwan’s Golden Horse Awards. She has never won at either event.

She will be up against a familiar name – Sylvia Chang – in the race for Best Actress at the HKFA on April 16.

Chang, 69, was nominated for her role as a devastated widow who attempts to carry on her late husband’s business of making neon signs in the drama A Light Never Goes Out.

This will be the third time the two artistes are facing off at the HKFA, with Cheng losing to Chang in 2002, even though she was nominated for Best Actress for three movies that year.

In 2006, both of them lost to Chinese actress Zhou Xun for her role in Perhaps Love.

Cheng acknowledged her latest nomination in an Instagram post on Thursday.