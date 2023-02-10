Sammi Cheng nominated for Best Actress at HK Film Awards for 7th time

HONG KONG – Hong Kong superstar Sammi Cheng has received her seventh Best Actress nomination at the Hong Kong Film Awards (HKFA), and the 10th Best Actress nomination in her career, on Thursday.
The singer-actress, 50, was nominated for her role as a mother trying to overcome the death of her young son by becoming a foster parent in the drama Lost Love. The film is also up for Best Costume & Makeup Design and Best Original Film Song.
Cheng was named Best Actress for the role by the Hong Kong Film Critics Society in January, an award which she last won in 2002.
Besides her multiple HKFA nominations, she has been nominated for Best Actress thrice at Taiwan’s Golden Horse Awards. She has never won at either event.
She will be up against a familiar name – Sylvia Chang – in the race for Best Actress at the HKFA on April 16.
Chang, 69, was nominated for her role as a devastated widow who attempts to carry on her late husband’s business of making neon signs in the drama A Light Never Goes Out.
This will be the third time the two artistes are facing off at the HKFA, with Cheng losing to Chang in 2002, even though she was nominated for Best Actress for three movies that year.
In 2006, both of them lost to Chinese actress Zhou Xun for her role in Perhaps Love.
Cheng acknowledged her latest nomination in an Instagram post on Thursday.
“This is my 10th Best Actress nomination. I really do not know how to express myself clearly, even though I have many thoughts and feelings,” she wrote in Chinese.
“From my beginnings as a comedy actress to today, the route to being recognised for a drama performance is long and takes many years. I will deeply cherish this 10th nomination.”
Besides Cheng and Chang, the other Best Actress nominees are Teresa Mo (Mama’s Affair), Louisa So (The Sparring Partner) and Angela Yuen (The Narrow Road).
Hong Kong actor Anthony Wong, who won Best Leading Actor for his role as a taxi driver in The Sunny Side Of The Street at the Golden Horse Awards in November 2022, will have another chance to add to his trophy haul after he was nominated for Best Actor for the same role in 2023’s HKFA.
He will be up against Sean Lau (Detective Vs Sleuths), Louis Cheung (The Narrow Road) as well as Mak Pui Tung and Yeung Wai Lun for The Sparring Partner.
The crime mystery drama has the most number of nominations – 16 – in 2023. It is also up for awards such as Best Film, Best Director and Best New Director for Ho Cheuk Tin, Best Supporting Actor for Jan Lamb and Best Supporting Actress for Harriet Yeung.