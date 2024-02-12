Rapper Kanye West name-drops Taylor Swift – again – in new song Carnival

The bad blood between Kanye West and Taylor Swift continues, as the American rapper name-dropped the American pop superstar in his new song Carnival from Vultures 1, the album he released with American R&B singer Ty Dolla $ign on Feb 10.

In the track, West, 46, makes references to sex acts involving a woman, adding: “Like a ventriloquist/ I made six Taylor Swift/Since I had the Rollie on the wrist.”

It remains unclear what he meant by those lyrics, but he also mentioned controversial figures such as American singer R. Kelly and American actor Bill Cosby, who have both been convicted of sexual assault. West also name-dropped American rapper Puff Daddy, who was accused of sexual assault in multiple lawsuits in 2023.

Swift’s fans, known as Swifties, took to social media to voice their frustrations, saying West is “obsessed” with Swift.

“Taylor Swift was his target twice. She has successfully moved on from both events and thrived. Meanwhile, Kanye feels the need to name-drop her every time he needs attention,” a Swiftie wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Another Swiftie commented that West “is still unironically thinking he made Taylor Swift famous”, adding that he is so desperate for attention.

West’s feud with Swift, 34, began in 2009 when he infamously interrupted her acceptance speech for Best Female Music Video of the Year at the MTV Video Music Awards, declaring that the award should have gone to American diva Beyonce instead.

The duo’s rocky relationship took a turn for the worse in 2016, when West name-dropped Swift in his song Famous, which featured the line: “I feel like me and Taylor might still have sex/Why? I made that b**** famous.”

Swift had reportedly expressed her dismay over the lyrics, but West and his then wife, American reality TV star Kim Kardashian, claimed Swift approved the lyrics and released a video on Snapchat – which was eventually proven to be edited – to make her look like a liar.

According to American entertainment platform TMZ, the trio never made up following the drama, as neither West nor Kardashian have apologised to Swift.