SINGAPORE - A new three-day music event, Mandala Weekender, will take place at Marina Bay Sands over the Formula One Singapore Grand Prix weekend from Sept 30 to Oct 2.

The line-up includes electronic dance music and hip-hop acts such as American hip-hop duo Rae Sremmurd, who are making their Singapore debut, and R&B and soul singer Kelis. Both acts will play on the first night.