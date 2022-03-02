Pirate comedy Our Flag Means Death is about midlife crises

LOS ANGELES - Coming from a small country of five million people and feeling like you have something to prove to the world - this mentality is one reason Oscar-winning film-maker Taika Waititi thinks New Zealanders have punched above their weight in Hollywood.

And Waititi - a 46-year-old comedic actor, writer and director - has done exceptionally well here, even compared with other well-known New Zealand exports such as Oscar-winning actor Russell Crowe (Gladiator, 2000) and fantasy director Peter Jackson (The Lord Of The Rings trilogy, 2001 to 2003; and the Hobbit films, 2012 to 2014).