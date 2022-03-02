Pirate comedy Our Flag Means Death is about midlife crises

A still from Our Flag Means Death starring Rhys Darby (left) and Nathan Foad. PHOTO: HBO
Updated
Published
4 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

LOS ANGELES - Coming from a small country of five million people and feeling like you have something to prove to the world - this mentality is one reason Oscar-winning film-maker Taika Waititi thinks New Zealanders have punched above their weight in Hollywood.

And Waititi - a 46-year-old comedic actor, writer and director - has done exceptionally well here, even compared with other well-known New Zealand exports such as Oscar-winning actor Russell Crowe (Gladiator, 2000) and fantasy director Peter Jackson (The Lord Of The Rings trilogy, 2001 to 2003; and the Hobbit films, 2012 to 2014).

Please or to continue reading the full article.

Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month

  • Latest headlines and exclusive stories
  • In-depth analyses and award-winning multimedia content
  • Get access to all with our no-contract promotional package at only $0.99/month for the first 3 months*
Subscribe now

*Terms and conditions apply.

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top