No signs of scars on singer Jimmy Lin in birthday picture after his car accident

TAIPEI - Taiwanese singer Jimmy Lin has shared a photo of himself on a happier occasion since he was injured in a traffic accident in July.

Lin, who turned 48 on Saturday, posted on social media a photo of him cutting a cake with his wife, former model-actress Kelly Chen, while their three sons looked on.

There were no visible scars on his face and hands, and he seemed to be in good spirits despite looking thinner.

The couple are parents to Kimi, 13, and six-year-old twins Jenson and Kyson.

In the post, Lin thanked his family for spending his birthday with him as he added that this year is his 30th year in show business.

“Finally, I have one birthday wish: Don’t worry about me any more, as I wish everyone happiness and health,” he wrote.

Chen, 38, shared the same photo on social media. She wrote: “This birthday is really special to us, as the candle on the cake represents your rebirth. A family which can stay safe and healthy together is the happiest thing in the world.”

She used the hashtag #ItHasNotBeenEasy as she thanked her husband for working hard on his recovery.