My perfect weekend with singer-actress Nathania Ong

Who: Singer and actress Nathania Ong, the first Singaporean to play Eponine in the famed musical Les Miserables (1985 to present) in the West End stage production in London.

The 25-year-old is back in Singapore to stage a charity concert, Spirit Of Giving: Nathania Ong – A Musical Homecoming, at the Esplanade Concert Hall on Dec 20. All proceeds from the show, which will feature songs from musicals such as Les Miserables and Funny Girl, as well as a medley of Disney songs, will go to the Business Times Budding Artists Fund. The fund supports artistically talented youth from less-privileged households. Tickets, priced from $110 to $185, are sold via Sistic (go to www.sistic.com.sg or call 6348-5555).

London-based Ong recently performed at the annual National Lottery’s Big Night Of Musicals 2023 in Manchester’s AO Arena, a show that was telecast across various BBC platforms.

“I work in theatre, so I’m not usually good at waking up in the morning.

On my perfect weekend, I’d wake up at about 11am to a hot cup of coffee and cai tow kway that my mum had bought from Ghim Moh market. The cai tow kway from Ghim Moh is something that I grew up with and it never fails to put a pep in my step for the day. The coffee, on the other hand, is an absolute essential. I’m a bit of a monster if I don’t get my cup of morning joe.

If I could fit it in, I’d also get the beef pepper rice at Pepperlunch.

Assuming that my perfect day could span geographically across two continents, I’d follow up my breakfast – which I had magically teleported to Britain – with a stroll around the park and maybe meeting up with a friend with my dog Marshmallow, also teleported from Singapore.

It would be a summer’s day, nearing the beginning of fall. It’s my favourite time of year, as the flowers are still in bloom, just a little less vibrant than in spring.

I find there to be something so calming about the warm glow from the sun and the muted hue from the flowers around me during that time of year. It’s so important to find the time to slow down, because life can be so fast-paced and stressful.

A group of my castmates and I also developed a habit when I was in the Les Miserables tour around the United Kingdom – to find and rank Sunday roasts around the different cities we visited.

A Sunday roast or roast dinner is a traditional meal of British origin. It consists of roasted meat, roasted potatoes and accompaniments such as Yorkshire pudding and a range of vegetables.

Following this tradition, I’d meet my friends for a Sunday roast. We’d detail the taste of the food, the service and the overall vibes of the restaurant to give the experience a yummy score out of 10.

Following this hearty meal, I’d catch a theatre show in the evening. Going to the theatre is such a fun experience, because you get to see life through a different lens. The magic of theatre is lived through the stories they tell. You also get to be entertained through all the stories.

Theatre is ephemeral in nature – it exists only for a moment. This is what sets live theatre apart from watching movies or Netflix. The moment that you share with the performer is something that cannot be re-created regardless of how similar the circumstances might be on a different day. This is why I love theatre. It also doesn’t hurt that it gives you a chance to dress up and parade a cute outfit.

Teleporting myself back to the sunny shores of Singapore, I’d finish up my day with supper at Mongkok Dim Sum with my mother or sister. I’m a big fan of the liu sha bao (salted egg yolk custard bun) there. It’s affordable, it tastes good and it’s open till late. What’s not to like?

It’s so easy to find good food on a late night in Singapore. It’s also so safe that you could walk there if your heart desired. A lifestyle luxury that I miss when I’m in Britain.

That’s my perfect day on a weekend spanning across two continents and an equator. I love parts of both and I think what makes each of my worlds special is that there’s always something to look forward to when I’m away.”