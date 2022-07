This year's edition of the Esplanade's annual Jazz In July series celebrates the genre in all its permutations and includes concerts, talks and workshops.

Many of the concerts at the arts centre are free. They include performances by seasoned home-grown artistes such as singer Anne Weerapass, drummer Louis Soliano and pianist Aya Sekine, as well as rising artistes such as Kelapa Muda, a young trio from Indonesia.