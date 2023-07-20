Music Lab Podcast: DJ and turntablist KoFlow: From hip-hop pioneer to Singaporean nightlife and music ambassador

In the past two decades Koflow, real name Wayne Liu, has been at the forefront of the DJ and hip-hop community in Singapore.

He has been a mentor to younger generations of DJs, has performed at clubs and festivals all around the world, and has shared the same stage with stars ranging from Mariah Carey to Kanye West.

In recent years, he has focused on releasing original music, working with a wide range of musicians from genres such as classical and jazz, and he has also been increasingly getting more involved in the business side of nightlife.

Highlights (click/tap above):

3:32 His new EP, Grey, and how the work is vastly different from the hip-hop music he is known for playing in clubs

8:00 On the changing dynamics between DJs and rappers within the Singapore hip-hop scene

11:27 DJ-ing saved him from getting involved in vice activities

18:05 Being a “one-man band” and the story behind his stage name

21:08 How he ended up spearheading the hip-hop movement in Singapore

24:40 From performer to nightlife boss

27:52 Representing Singapore’s nightlife and music culture on the world stage

