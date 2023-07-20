Music Lab Podcast: DJ and turntablist KoFlow: From hip-hop pioneer to Singaporean nightlife and music ambassador

Synopsis: Each month, The Straits Times invites music acts to its podcast studio.
In the fifth episode of Music Lab, ST’s music correspondent Eddino Abdul Hadi hosts home-grown DJ, turntablist and Singapore hip-hop pioneer KoFlow.
In the past two decades Koflow, real name Wayne Liu, has been at the forefront of the DJ and hip-hop community in Singapore.
He has been a mentor to younger generations of DJs, has performed at clubs and festivals all around the world, and has shared the same stage with stars ranging from Mariah Carey to Kanye West.
In recent years, he has focused on releasing original music, working with a wide range of musicians from genres such as classical and jazz, and he has also been increasingly getting more involved in the business side of nightlife.
Highlights (click/tap above):
3:32 His new EP, Grey, and how the work is vastly different from the hip-hop music he is known for playing in clubs
8:00 On the changing dynamics between DJs and rappers within the Singapore hip-hop scene
11:27 DJ-ing saved him from getting involved in vice activities
18:05 Being a “one-man band” and the story behind his stage name
21:08 How he ended up spearheading the hip-hop movement in Singapore
24:40 From performer to nightlife boss
27:52 Representing Singapore’s nightlife and music culture on the world stage
Discover Singaporean artiste KoFlow at:
Facebook: https://str.sg/ii4q
Spotify: https://str.sg/ii4p
Instagram: https://str.sg/ii4G
Produced by: Eddino Abdul Hadi (dinohadi@sph.com.sg), Ernest Luis, Hadyu Rahim, Teo Tong Kai and Eden Soh
Edited by: Hadyu Rahim
---
---
