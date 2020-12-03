Music Charts

APPLE MUSIC

1. (1) Life Goes On - BTS

2. (2) Dynamite - BTS

3. (6) Positions - Ariana Grande

4. (7) Lovesick Girls - Blackpink

5. (5) Monster - Shawn Mendes and Justin Bieber

6. (-) 34+35 - Ariana Grande

7. (10) Birds And Cicadas - Ren Ran

8. (-) Your Name Engraved Here - Crowd Lu

9. (-) How You Like That - Blackpink

10. (4) Blue & Grey - BTS

• For the week of Dec 2 in Singapore

SPOTIFY

1. (-) Life Goes On - BTS

2. (3) Dynamite - BTS

3. (1) Positions - Ariana Grande

4. (-) Monster - Shawn Mendes and Justin Bieber

5. (-) Blue & Grey - BTS

6. (-) Fly To My Room - BTS

7. (2) Lovesick Girls - Blackpink

8. (5) Lonely - Justin Bieber and Benny Blanco

9. (4) Therefore I Am - Billie Eilish

10. (9) 34+35 - Ariana Grande

• For the week ending Nov 26

BILLBOARD

1. (-) Life Goes On - BTS

2. (1) Mood - 24kGoldn featuring Iann Dior

3. (14) Dynamite - BTS

4. (3) Positions - Ariana Grande

5. (4) I Hope - Gabby Barrett featuring Charlie Puth

6. (6) Holy - Justin Bieber featuring Chance The Rapper

7. (5) Laugh Now Cry Later - Drake featuring Lil Durk

8. (-) Monster - Shawn Mendes and Justin Bieber

9. (7) Blinding Lights - The Weeknd

10. (8) Lemonade - Internet Money and Gunna featuring Don Toliver and Nav

• For the week of Dec 5

HIT FM

1. (1) Girls - Rainie Yang featuring Cyndi Wang

2. (-) I Want Me - Della Ding and Cindy Yen

3. (2) Drifter - JJ Lin

4. (3) Kaze Wa Fuiteiru (Chinese version) - AKB48 Team SH

5. (5) Your Name Engraved Herein - Crowd Lu

6. (6) A Little Bit - Wu Ching-feng

7. (12) Self Harmony - Karen Mok and Evan Guo

8. (7) Anybody Home? - Ryota Katayama

9. (8) Without Reason - Marcus Lee

10. (4) Beginning From Me - Tai Yi

• For the week ending Nov 22