Music Charts

APPLE MUSIC
1. (1) Life Goes On - BTS
2. (2) Dynamite - BTS
3. (6) Positions - Ariana Grande
4. (7) Lovesick Girls - Blackpink
5. (5) Monster - Shawn Mendes and Justin Bieber
6. (-) 34+35 - Ariana Grande
7. (10) Birds And Cicadas - Ren Ran
8. (-) Your Name Engraved Here - Crowd Lu
9. (-) How You Like That - Blackpink
10. (4) Blue & Grey - BTS
• For the week of Dec 2 in Singapore
SPOTIFY
1. (-) Life Goes On - BTS
2. (3) Dynamite - BTS
3. (1) Positions - Ariana Grande
4. (-) Monster - Shawn Mendes and Justin Bieber
5. (-) Blue & Grey - BTS
6. (-) Fly To My Room - BTS
7. (2) Lovesick Girls - Blackpink
8. (5) Lonely - Justin Bieber and Benny Blanco
9. (4) Therefore I Am - Billie Eilish
10. (9) 34+35 - Ariana Grande
• For the week ending Nov 26
BILLBOARD
1. (-) Life Goes On - BTS
2. (1) Mood - 24kGoldn featuring Iann Dior
3. (14) Dynamite - BTS
4. (3) Positions - Ariana Grande
5. (4) I Hope - Gabby Barrett featuring Charlie Puth
6. (6) Holy - Justin Bieber featuring Chance The Rapper
7. (5) Laugh Now Cry Later - Drake featuring Lil Durk
8. (-) Monster - Shawn Mendes and Justin Bieber
9. (7) Blinding Lights - The Weeknd
10. (8) Lemonade - Internet Money and Gunna featuring Don Toliver and Nav
• For the week of Dec 5
HIT FM
1. (1) Girls - Rainie Yang featuring Cyndi Wang
2. (-) I Want Me - Della Ding and Cindy Yen
3. (2) Drifter - JJ Lin
4. (3) Kaze Wa Fuiteiru (Chinese version) - AKB48 Team SH
5. (5) Your Name Engraved Herein - Crowd Lu
6. (6) A Little Bit - Wu Ching-feng
7. (12) Self Harmony - Karen Mok and Evan Guo
8. (7) Anybody Home? - Ryota Katayama
9. (8) Without Reason - Marcus Lee
10. (4) Beginning From Me - Tai Yi
• For the week ending Nov 22