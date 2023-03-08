Michelle Obama cried for 30 minutes after Trump’s 2017 inauguration

Moments after leaving the inauguration of former United States president Donald Trump in 2017, Mrs Michelle Obama broke down into “uncontrollable sobbing” on the presidential airplane.

“When those doors shut, I cried for 30 minutes straight - uncontrollable sobbing - because that’s how much we were holding it together for eight years,” the former US first lady said in The Light Podcast which launched on Amazon’s audiobook service Audible on Tuesday.

Recounting how she had to “hold it together” despite not being in a good mood, Mrs Obama said: “There were tears, there was that emotion. But then to sit on that stage and watch the opposite of what we represented on display – there was no diversity, there was no colour on that stage, there was no reflection of the broader sense of America.”

The podcast follows Mrs Obama’s second book, The Light We Carry: Overcoming in Uncertain Times, in which she reflects on her dealing with relationships, anxiety and self-doubt.