Mat Kilau director Syamsul Yusof marries second wife Ira Kazar, seeks reunion with first wife Puteri Sarah Liyana

PETALING JAYA – After months of speculation of his relationship with a woman other than his wife, Malaysian film-maker Syamsul Yusof has finally admitted that he has married Malaysian actress Ira Kazar in Thailand.

The 38-year-old director of top-grossing historical film Mat Kilau (2022) said 27-year-old Ira’s father, actor Kazar Saisi, was present as the bride’s guardian at the wedding.

Syamsul shared his new marital status via a video posted to Instagram on Friday.

He also said that he is legally still the husband of Malaysian actress Puteri Sarah Liyana, 37, whom he married in 2014. They have two children: Syaikhul Islam, six, and Summayyah, four.

“I want to explain all of this and put an end (to all this talk). Although I don’t believe my relationship matters should be discussed on social media, it has come to this. What can I do?” he said in the video.

Syamsul’s relationship with Ira has been gossip fodder in Malaysia for most of 2022. At one point, Puteri Sarah went on social media to expose Ira as the “other woman” and the cause for the rift in her marriage.

“I want to confirm that Ira and I are legally married, in the presence of her father, Kazar, in Thailand. We decided to get married in Thailand to simplify certain things,” Syamsul said in the video.

He added that he hopes that he can reunite with Puteri Sarah to sort out their marital issues, which have been brewing for months.

“Puteri Sarah is still my wife. I hope Sarah will come home so we can sort out our problems. There is no need to publicise on social media and shame others.”