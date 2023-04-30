Leading ladies of Bridgerton spin-off Queen Charlotte proud their franchise champions diversity

LOS ANGELES – British period romantic comedy Bridgerton was an instant hit when it debuted on Netflix in 2020, and quickly became notorious for its temperature-raising sex scenes.

But the series has also had a far more meaningful cultural impact, says Guyanese-British actress Golda Rosheuvel, who plays the commanding Queen Charlotte.

By imagining a black British monarch at the centre of high-society London in the early 19th century, Bridgerton became, for many young black viewers, their first time seeing someone who looked like them playing royalty.

And this is one reason Rosheuvel, 52, is excited to reprise the role in a new prequel devoted to the character, Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story.

Debuting on Netflix on Thursday, the six-episode limited series flashes back to Charlotte as a young woman (played by India Amarteifio) and her 1761 marriage to Britain’s King George III (Corey Mylchreest).

Loosely based on the real George III and his German wife Charlotte – whom a few historians believe may have had some African ancestry – the spin-off imagines this interracial royal union sparking not just an epic romance but also a major societal shift.

Chatting to The Straits Times over Zoom, Rosheuvel says she believes the franchise’s groundbreaking casting will inspire more diversity in representation across the board.

“We as creators have an amazing platform to be able to have those conversations through the medium of storytelling.

“This is where a period drama can bring into the modern world these ideas about inclusion, representation, gender, sexuality, female empowerment, sisterhood and mental health,” says Rosheuvel, who was previously known for her work in British theatre, including playing a lesbian version of the title character in a 2018 production of Shakespeare’s Othello.

And she reveals that young fans have told her how much it meant to them seeing her play the queen in the first two seasons of Bridgerton which, like Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story, were created by American writer-producer Shonda Rhimes.

Rosheuvel says: “I get sent pictures of young black girls dressing up as Queen Charlotte at birthday parties. And I think that’s where the conversations will move forward – by those kinds of things happening, and by people being inspired by characters like Queen Charlotte.

“But (these roles) have to be written. Whatever the genre may be – science fiction, period drama, romantic comedies, horror – we need to start telling these stories and having these characters in these positions.”