Kylie Minogue is first female artist to top British album chart across five decades

LONDON (REUTERS) - Australian singer Kylie Minogue made what she called a "crazy" slice of pop music history on Friday (Nov 13), becoming the first female artist to have No. 1 albums in Britain across five decades as Disco topped the charts.

Mostly recorded at home during the coronavirus lockdown, her 15th studio album also notched up the best opening week for any British release so far in 2020 with 55,000 chart sales, the Official Charts Company said.

"That sounds crazy to me. I'm 52 years old," Minogue told Reuters of the five-decade record - an accolade she now shares with rock star Bruce Springsteen - before it was announced.

Disco, in which she revisits her dance music roots, also marks Minogue's eighth British No. 1 album, taking her one ahead of singers Cliff Richard, Elton John and George Michael with seven apiece.

Speaking about the power of pop, Minogue said it can be a marker for people's lives.

"A lot of the best pop songs that seem so simple are the trickiest ones to do. There's no distraction. There's no tricks. It's just an amazing song," she said.

After making her name in hit soap opera Neighbours (1985 to present), Minogue burst onto the music scene in the late 1980s working with the songwriting and record-producing trio Stock, Aitken and Waterman.

Mike Stock, 68, recalled their first meeting in 1987.

"When Kylie first came into the studio, she sat in the corner in the back crocheting and Matt Aitken and I both thought, well, 'God, I hope she's got some kind of sparkle'... But we got her behind the mic... the switch flicked and she was a star," he said.

More on this topic Related Story Australian pop diva Kylie Minogue and her Top 10 cultural must-haves

Together they made four albums, with the first two - Kylie (1988) and Enjoy Yourself (1989) - also reaching No. 1.

"The first album we did was one of the best-selling albums of the whole decade," Stock told Reuters.

"I'm obviously very proud of that. Proud to have worked with Kylie, who has lasted in the business - just to survive is an achievement. But she's doing brilliant."