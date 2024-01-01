K-pop boy band members kick off 2024 with solo releases

SEOUL – January will see some members of K-pop idol groups going solo.
Kim Sung-kyu, leader of boy band Infinite, released the song Feeling on Jan 1.
According to Kim’s agency, Double H TNE, the 34-year-old’s solo work is part of Re:Born, a collaborative project that started in 2021, where South Korean artistes release songs for webtoons and K-dramas. Some works were contemporary reinterpretations of old songs.
Kim’s Feeling was originally performed by singer-songwriter Kim Sa-rang on his debut rock album Vol.1 – I Am 18 Years Old (1999).
Shinee’s Minho will be releasing a solo single titled Stay For A Night on Jan 6. It is said to be an R&B number that combines guitar, drums and warm electronic piano sounds.
Minho wrote the lyrics, which include the feeling of wanting to be with someone who has always been by one’s side.
The 32-year-old singer-actor will also be holding his first solo fan concert, 2024 Best Choi’s Minho Fan-Con Multi-Chase, at Jangchung Arena in Seoul on Jan 6 and 7.
TV host and musical singer Kyuhyun, 35, of Super Junior is releasing a solo EP called Restart on Jan 9.
This marks his first EP since joining new agency Antenna. His last solo EP was 2022’s Love Story (4 Season Project).
Restart consists of six songs and will be presented in two designs: the “Ready” version, which depicts Kyuhyun getting ready for a fresh start, and the “Start” version, which shows the excitement of his new journey.
Super Junior members Ryeowook and Yesung participated in one track to support Kyuhyun, Antenna said.