K-pop boy band members kick off 2024 with solo releases

SEOUL – January will see some members of K-pop idol groups going solo.

Kim Sung-kyu, leader of boy band Infinite, released the song Feeling on Jan 1.

According to Kim’s agency, Double H TNE, the 34-year-old’s solo work is part of Re:Born, a collaborative project that started in 2021, where South Korean artistes release songs for webtoons and K-dramas. Some works were contemporary reinterpretations of old songs.

Kim’s Feeling was originally performed by singer-songwriter Kim Sa-rang on his debut rock album Vol.1 – I Am 18 Years Old (1999).

Shinee’s Minho will be releasing a solo single titled Stay For A Night on Jan 6. It is said to be an R&B number that combines guitar, drums and warm electronic piano sounds.