K-drama Queen Of Tears’ finale sets record viewership ratings as tvN’s most-watched series finale

SEOUL – The final episode of hit K-drama Queen Of Tears, which aired on April 28, achieved tvN’s highest viewership ratings for an episode to date.

The romantic comedy, starring South Korean actor Kim Soo-hyun and actress Kim Ji-won, surpassed the ratings recorded by the South Korean cable channel’s other hit series, including Crash Landing On You (2019 to 2020) and Guardian: The Lonely And Great God (2016 to 2017).

According to tvN, the highly anticipated finale of Queen Of Tears logged an average viewership rating of 28.4 per cent in the Seoul metropolitan area and 24.9 per cent nationwide in South Korea.

The last episode of Crash Landing On You logged a nationwide viewership rating of 21.7 per cent, while the final episode of Guardian: The Lonely And Great God recorded an 18.7 per cent rating in South Korea.

“While also satisfying the tastes of domestic audiences, Queen Of Tears met every standard set by global audiences for K-romance,” said pop culture critic Jung Duk-hyun.

“Furthermore, the success of Queen Of Tears can be credited to the extensive fan base of K-actors Kim Soo-hyun and Kim Ji-won, as well as the show’s main screenwriter Park Ji-eun, who is popular in Asia,” said Mr Jung.

“(Park’s) previous works, like Crash Landing On You, have earned her recognition in Japan, while My Love From The Star (2013 to 2014) achieved widespread acclaim in China.”

Kim Soo-hyun, who played male lead Baek Hyun-woo in Queen Of Tears, is reportedly considering a role in the black comedy series Knock Off, helmed by Park Hyun-suk, director of tvN’s second season of K-drama Stranger in 2020.

Female lead Kim Ji-won’s next project has not yet been disclosed, while Park Sung-hoon, the actor who played Queen Of Tears’ main villain, is scheduled to appear in the second season of the Netflix K-drama Squid Game, to be released in the fourth quarter of 2024.

Despite its commercial success, the last two episodes of Queen Of Tears sparked online backlash among viewers for their slow and unrealistic plot development.

All 16 episodes of Queen Of Tears are available for streaming on Netflix and Tving. Two more special episodes are scheduled to air on tvN on May 4 and 5. THE KOREA HERALD/ASIA NEWS NETWORK