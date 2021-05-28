K-drama actor Ji Soo sues for defamation

SEOUL - K-drama actor Ji Soo, who was replaced in an ongoing series due to accusations of school bullying, is suing for defamation.

In recent months, the River Where The Moon Rises actor was accused of violence and sexual harassment when he was a student. He posted a handwritten apology in March.

On Thursday (May 27), his legal representative said in a statement: "When the accusations of school violence were made, the client immediately posted a handwritten apology on his social media and reached out to the people he could contact to personally ask for their forgiveness."

It added that there were several claims of sexual harassment circulating on social media which were false but had become accepted as truth due to his silence.

To clear the air, Ji Soo, 28, has filed a criminal complaint for defamation and an investigation is ongoing.

His legal tussles do not end there.

Due to the massive reshoots required when he was replaced by actor Na In-woo in River Where The Moon Rises, the production company, Victory Contents, is suing his management agency, KeyEast, for damages.

In a statement on Thursday, KeyEast said a mutual decision had been reached with Ji Soo to terminate his contract.

It added: "Regarding the ongoing lawsuit on River Where The Moon Rises, we will do our best to resolve the situation."

The embattled actor will be enlisting for military service, which is mandatory for males in South Korea, in October.