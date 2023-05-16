Jay Chou loses out on Best Male Singer nomination at 2023 Golden Melody Awards

SINGAPORE - Jay Chou is out, “monster rookie“ Hung Pei-yu and singer Lala Hsu are in at the upcoming Golden Melody Awards.

The Taiwan equivalent of Chinese-language music’s Grammy Awards unveiled its nominations on Tuesday, and the big shocker was that Mandopop king Chou - who released his album Greatest Works Of Art in 2022 - is not in the running for Best Male Singer (Mandarin).

The ceremony, which will be hosted by singer WeiBird (otherwise known as Wei Li-an), will be held on July 1 in Taipei.

Chou, 44, is only nominated for one award - Song Of The Year - for his album’s title track. Other nominees in this category include Like A Star by Hsu, Silver Lining by Hung, Daughters by Enno Cheng featuring Chunho, The Best Time by Anpu and Semane Sepi by indigenous singer Kasiwa.

The nominations this year are instead surprisingly led by Hung, 32, who has earned the moniker “monster rookie” with her debut album Silver Lining.

She actually made her debut in 2010 through the singing competition Super Idol and has a hit song in Tiptoe Love, part of the soundtrack for the hugely popular romance drama In Time With You (2011) starring Ariel Lin and Chen Bo-lin. But she took a step back from music and only released her first album in 2022.