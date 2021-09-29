J-pop group Arashi's Sho Sakurai and Masaki Aiba marry their girlfriends

TOKYO - Arashi fans had a double dose of good news on Tuesday (Sept 28) after two members of the popular J-pop boy band announced their marriages on the same day.

The band's agency Johnny & Associates said both Sho Sakurai and Masaki Aiba have married their respective girlfriends, adding that their wives are not from the entertainment industry.

Both Sakurai, 39, and Aiba, 38, shared similar messages to their fans on the band's official fan club website, seeking their continued support and encouragement.

News of the marriages quickly trended on social media in Japan on Tuesday, with Arashi fans expressing both happiness and sadness.

Some joked that they thought Sakurai and Aiba were marrying each other due to their simultaneous announcements.

While neither idol provided details about his wife, the Japanese media had earlier reported that both women are in their late 30s.

Sakurai's wife is said to be his university classmate and a former employee of a television station, and they have dated for about two years.

Aiba's wife is said to be from the Kansai region and they have dated for about 10 years.

Kazunari Ninomiya was the first of Arashi's five members to get married.

Ninomiya, 38, tied the knot with a former TV presenter in November 2019 and the couple welcomed a baby girl in March this year (2021).

Arashi, which also includes leader Satoshi Ohno, 40, and Jun Matsumoto, 38, have been one of Japan's most successful boy groups since their debut in 1999.

The members are also established artistes in diverse areas - acting, hosting, concert management and even painting.

The band have been on an indefinite hiatus since the end of 2020.