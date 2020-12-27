HK actresses Myolie Wu and Jennifer Yu announce pregnancies

One of the worst kept secrets in Hong Kong entertainment industry is out - actress Jennifer Yu is pregnant.

Yu, 27, surprised fans in October when she announced that she would be marrying her boyfriend Tim Luk, who is not from the entertainment industry, in November.

She continued to keep mum about the rumours during her wedding to Mr Luk, 40, although the Hong Kong media said there were signs of a possible pregnancy.

The actress, who has acted in movies such as Men On The Dragon (2018) and Tracey (2018), finally confirmed the rumours on Friday (Dec 25). She posted on social media a photo of her with her husband in front of a Christmas tree and wrote "All I want for Christmas is YOU", with hashtags such as #MomToBe and #DadToBe.

Hong Kong actress Myolie Wu also disclosed her pregnancy on the same day.

Wu, 41, posted on social media a photo of her with a visible baby bump in front of a Christmas tree. She wrote in Chinese: "I am from a family with two other sisters and have experienced the benefits of three sisters together since I was a child.

"I have always felt that having three children would be a very beautiful and happy thing. I would like to tell everyone on Christmas 2020 that my wish has come true."

Wu, who is known for roles in TVB dramas such as Wars Of In-Laws (2005) and To Grow With Love (2006), has been married to husband Philip Lee for five years. They have two sons - Brendan, three, and Ryan, who is 17 months old.