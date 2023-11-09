Harry Potter: A Forbidden Forest Experience coming to Sentosa in February

SINGAPORE - You may soon catch sight of Harry Potter’s pet owl Hedwig while walking along Sentosa’s Coastal Trail.

For the Harry Potter: A Forbidden Forest Experience opening on Feb 3, 2024, the landscape will be transformed by mesmerising lights into a magical outdoor trail.

The event is making its Asia-Pacific debut in Singapore following a successful run in the United States and Britain.

Inspired by the iconic Forbidden Forest and featuring creatures from the Harry Potter and Fantastic Beasts series, the trail will feature favourite moments from the Forbidden Forest, such as the flying car crashing into the Whomping Willow.

Fans of the Wizarding World will encounter mystical creatures such as Hippogriffs, unicorns and Nifflers, and get to practise casting their very own spells.

Visitors can also enjoy the beloved beverage Butterbeer and get their hands on exclusive merchandise from the Harry Potter (2001 to 2011) and Fantastic Beasts (2016 to 2022) movies at the gift shop.

The outdoor experience was created by Warner Bros Discovery Global Themed Entertainment in partnership with entertainment discovery platform Fever, and award-winning theatrical designers Thinkwell and Unify.

Tickets will be available from Nov 16, starting at $51 for adults and $39 for children. Those who sign up for the waitlist will unlock exclusive early access to secure tickets.

For more information, go to hpforbiddenforestexperience.com/singapore.