LOS ANGELES – Christopher Nolan won best director at the Golden Globes on Sunday for Oppenheimer, a much-praised examination of the man behind the development of the atomic bomb.

He beat out Bradley Cooper for Maestro, Greta Gerwig for Barbie, Yorgos Lanthimos for Poor Things, Martin Scorsese for Killers Of The Flower Moon and Celine Song for Past Lives. AFP