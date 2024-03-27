Former K-pop idol Areum hospitalised after alleged suicide attempt

SEOUL – Areum, a former member of K-pop girl group T-ara, has been hospitalised following an alleged suicide attempt in the early morning of March 27.

According to South Korean media Osen, the singer, whose full name is Lee Areum, is receiving treatment at a hospital but has yet to regain consciousness.

The outlet added that she had left a suicide note. No other details were disclosed.

Areum’s fiance, Mr Seo Dong-hoon, wrote on Instagram Stories: “Thank you to Areum’s fans and related parties for reaching out with your worries and encouragement.

“Please do not make any unnecessary or weird contact requests of me. A person is in pain and unconscious… I pray that Areum will be okay.”

Areum, 29, recently came forward with claims that she was subjected to domestic abuse during her four-year marriage to businessman Kim Young-gul.

In an Instagram post on March 25, she shared a lengthy statement. She accused Mr Kim, 31, of various misdeeds, including refusing to help with the finances, neglecting their children, aged four and one, as well as dabbling in gambling and prostitution.

Areum also claimed he had assaulted her in front of their children. She shared two photos of the injuries she had allegedly sustained from his abuse.

According to Korean entertainment portal Koreaboo, Areum once said that she was admitted to the intensive care unit after attempting to take her own life due to her deteriorating marriage.

Areum, who married Mr Kim in 2019, announced in an Instagram post on Dec 10, 2023, that she had filed for a divorce.

She added in the same post that Mr Seo was helping her through her current crisis. She had planned to marry him once the divorce proceedings were settled. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK